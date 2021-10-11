Easton Valley football advances to first state championship in school history

Easton Valley defeats Remsen St. Mary's 42-36, advancing to their first state championship game in school history next Thursday.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — For the first time in their nine-year school history, Easton Valley football will be playing for a state title.

The undefeated River Hawks took down Remsen St. Mary's by a final score of 42-36 on Wednesday at the UNI Dome in Cedar Rapids.

Easton Valley is your winner! They advance to the state championship next week. 42-36 is your final. Highlights tonight on @wqad at 6. pic.twitter.com/0V78jqu5qn — Josh Lamberty (@JoshLamberty) November 10, 2021

The 8-Man state championship will feature a matchup of undefeated teams, as Easton Valley (12-0) gets set to square off against CAM Anita (12-0) on November 18.

Remsen entered the postseason as the defending state champs, winners of 23-straight games and they won 34 of their last 35 contests before Wednesday's matchup.

It was a back-and-forth affair with the River Hawks trailing 30-21 late in the third quarter, but Easton Valley would find the end zone on three consecutive drives to prevail.

Easton Valley senior quarterback Conor Gruver finished his day completing 20-of-23 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

"This team has been working hard for it," Gruver said. "Week-in and week-out I feel like we want so much that we deserve to be here right now."

The air attack was complemented by the River Hawks' ground game, as junior running back Charlie Simpson ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns. One of those rushing TDs came on a 45-yard score in the third quarter.

"We got up two touchdowns and then they got back and started getting (close) to us a little bit," Simpson said. "Then we got our heads in the game and started running hard."

Wednesday's semifinal featured five lead changes, but junior wide receiver Carson Fuegen says the team's ability to stay composed was the difference in the game for Easton Valley.

"We had things that we didn't do right," Fuegen said. "Let up way too many passing yards, and we got down in the game. We were down right before half (22-21) even though we had a lead, but we never quit. We just never quit, kept on going right until the end and it paid off."

River Hawks head coach Tony Johnson says the accomplishments during this historic season are special for Easton Valley High School who opened its doors less than a decade ago in July 2013.

"To do it for our community is unbelievable," Johnson said. "We're a younger school, we've only been in existence for nine years, so to have our communities come together like this and to be able to give them this is truly special."

Now the River Hawks will look to put the finishing touches on a perfect season in one final game.

Their opponent, CAM Anita, is coming off a 58-42 win over Lane Spieker in their semifinal. The state championship appearance will also be the first for the Cougars in their school history.