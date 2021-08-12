Iowa Cubs, along with other Minor League Baseball teams, to be sold to California-based company

The Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs have been owned by Michael Gartner for 22 years.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Cubs are being sold after spending more than two decades under the same ownership.

The I-Cubs announced Wednesday that Diamond Baseball Holdings, a subsidiary of global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, will be purchasing the team.

The Des Moines-based team will continue to be an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and longtime general manager/president Sam Bernabe will remain in his current role.

“My partners and I wish the new owners well, and we’re particularly pleased that Sam Bernabe will remain as president and general manager of the team,” said Michael Gartner, who has been chairman and principal owner of the Iowa Cubs for the past 22 seasons. “We hope Sam and his new colleagues have as much fun running the team as we have had."

The Iowa Cubs have been Chicago's Triple-A affiliate since 1981, and they have played at Principal Park since 1992. The ballpark is slated for major renovations in the near future.

Diamond Baseball Holdings will be just the fourth owner of the team since it returned to Triple-A in 1969.

As part of DHB's announcement, the group will also operate other Minor League Baseball teams including the Memphis Redbirds, Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders, Hudson Valley Renegades and San Jose Giants.

"Opportunities to move into an ownership position of a sport so steeped in history are increasingly rare, and we are confident this will drive meaningful growth in the Owned Sports Properties segment of our company," Endeavor President Mark Shapiro said in a statement.