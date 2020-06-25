VERIFY: Face mask exempt card is 'fraudulent,' doesn't actually do anything

Viral claims say people who don't want to wear masks should carry a card that cites the federal government. The VERIFY team found it's fake.

A “face mask exempt card” is going viral online with claims that it lets you go out in public without a mask on. It has official logos and cites the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Department of Justice.

THE QUESTION:

Do these viral mask exemption cards actually have the backing of the Justice Department or ADA?

THE ANSWER:

No. The DOJ and ADA both have said that these posts are fraudulent. While certain people with disabilities are exempt from mask policies - these cards don't have anything to do with that.

Officials say wearing a mask or cloth face covering helps limit the spread of COVID-19, also among people who may not show symptoms of having the virus. They say the coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets that people expel when coughing, sneezing or talking.