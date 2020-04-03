Social Security scammer calls News Eight reporter. This is what happened.

The Social Security Administration is warning the public that imposters have been calling people seeking money or personal information.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Social Security Administration Inspector General has designated March 5, 2020, as National "Slam the Scam" Day to raise public awareness of government imposter telephone scams across the United States.

On Tuesday, someone pretending to be a government employee called a News Eight reporter.

So we called him back, recorded it, and presented it to the Scott County Sheriff's office.

"Really what they`re looking for is for you to offer up information that they`re fishing for," said Chief Deputy Shawn Roth. "I mean, it`s non-stop, and it`s been going on for years," he said.

The man repeatedly asked for names, social security numbers, and suggested fraudulent activity had been happening with the reporter's personal information.

"They stick to the script. They know what they want to ask to try to get you to where they want to go," Roth said.

However, when asked simple questions about his name and location, the scammer quickly hung up.

"The social security office, they're not going tot call you and request your number over the phone. The sheriff's office isn't going to do it, the IRS isn't going to do it," Roth said.