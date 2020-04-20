Rock Island County meat locker sees business boom after major name facilities close due to COVID

Reason's Meats and Foods in Buffalo Prairie has seen more customers in one day than in the entire month of February. Here's why:

BUFFALO PRAIRIE, Illinois — A Rock Island County meat locker says it's business is booming. Last week alone they processed more than double their number of hogs.

You've probably noticed the meat selection at your local grocery store is slim pickings. And that's why small meat lockers like Reason's Meats and Foods has seen an uptick in business.

Custom cuts is one service Reason's has brought their customers for 83 years, and lately business has been slammed.

"In the past 20 to 30 years, a lot of this style has faded away because people shop at the grocery store just out of convenience," says Greg Boruff, owner of Reason's. "On Monday, March 16th, we sold more retail meat in that one day than we did in the month of February."

Boruff says they've seen an increase, but they're in no capacity to offset what is being lost on a daily basis. Major meat processing plants like Tyson's Columbus Junction location shut down due to COVID-19.

"When they get 7 semis turned away for the week, you're talking well in excess of 1000 to 1200 hogs," says Boruff.

That's why farmers are bringing some of their livestock to small meat processors like Reason's.

"I just talked with a friend this morning," Boruff explains. "About one-third of his hog deliveries has been erased, canceled, these are hogs that are ready to go."

Anyone can get their meat processed at Reason's, but it might take longer than normal.

"On a custom processing side, 2 to 3 week notice would normally be enough, but we're now 5 plus weeks," comments Boruff.

With customers waiting more than a month for their cuts, Boruff says he's grateful for their business.

"Yes, we're busy," says Boruff. "But due to the culture, I almost wish the old way was back because so many more people are being hurt."