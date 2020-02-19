Review: Iowa agency didn't act soon enough on starved teen

An Iowa report says state workers didn't act soon enough on child-abuse reports about a 16-year-old girl who starved to death.

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — An Iowa report says state workers didn't act soon enough on child-abuse reports about a 16-year-old girl who starved to death.

Officials have said Natalie Finn weighed only 81 pounds when she died in October 2016 in West Des Moines.

An investigation report issued Monday, February 17 by the state ombudsman's office says more staffing, training and resources at the state's top child-protective agency might have made prevented the abuse that led to Natalie's death.

Natalie's adoptive mother has been sentenced to life in prison. Her adoptive father was given 30 years.

“We have moving forward, a lot of work to do in making sure that we support our team members to have the mental and emotional fortitude to listen to some of the most tragic cases that you could ever imagine,” said Kelly Garcia, acting DHS Director