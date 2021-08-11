Power knocked out to thousands of customers in the QC

Power was knocked out to thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers Wednesday morning, August 11.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Power was knocked out to thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers Wednesday morning, August 11.

The outage started before 8 a.m. with around 2,105 customers impacted. That number grew quickly during the 8 o'clock hour to more than 14,500 by 8:45 a.m.

Here's a snapshot of the widespread outages:

MidAmerican Energy posted a notice saying that storm damage needed to be assessed before crews could start working.

"You might see crews on your property or driving through your area inspecting damages," said the notice.

Here are the outages as of 8:45 a.m.