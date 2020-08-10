Iowa Senate race in dead heat less than one month until Election Day

Multiple online polls have Senator Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield neck and neck for the Iowa Senate seat.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With less than a month until the election the race for the Iowa Senate seat is tight. Multiple online polls show Theresa Greenfield leads by a small margin, but both candidates are still putting in a final fight for votes.

Senator Joni Ernst made an in-person stop in Davenport on Thursday, greeted by a crowd of masked and unmasked voters.

"I don't think this seat can be bought, but if it does it's going to take a lot of hard work on the people that support her," says Bill Bloom with Scott County Republicans.

Thursday's event was one of the first Ernst has held since President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Ernst says that shouldn't impact republican Senate races across the country.

"I hope people are evaluating their candidates and see who is fighting for their constituencies. That's what really matters in these races," says Senator Ernst who is fighting for a COVID-19 relief package by Election Day.

"Nancy Pelosi has thrown out some dollar figures, but she's not telling us what she's going to be spending the dollars on. That becomes a real problem. I want to know that we are supporting rural health care. I want to know that we are supporting child care and able to get moms and dads safely back to work."

Theresa Greenfield held a virtual townhall for the Quad Cities region on Wednesday night and continues to campaign around Iowa before Election Day.