JB Pritzker to take oath of office for 2nd term as Illinois governor

The Democrat will be sworn in as well as Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and new Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 5.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be sworn into office for a second term Monday morning.

The inauguration is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. in Springfield. The Democrat will be sworn in as well as Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and new Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Those who want to watch the inauguration can do so by heading to News 8's YouTube channel.

Inauguration Day started at 9:30 a.m. for the governor with an interfaith prayer service at First Presbyterian Church.

Pritzker's inauguration comes hours after he signed a bill into law that increases lawmaker salaries to $85,000 annually, up from just over $73,345 — a nearly 16% increase.

The measure, filed Friday night, moved quickly through the House and received Senate approval Sunday night. Pritzker signed it early Monday morning.

Watch the live stream of Pritzker's inauguration below

The governor also celebrated the Illinois House for passing an abortion expansion and an assault weapons ban last week. Those are expected to pass through the Senate.

"For months lawmakers and advocates have been hard at work negotiating two very critical pieces of legislation to keep Illinoisans safe," Pritzker said in a statement last week. "The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction. I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Illinois Senate to get bills addressing these issues to my desk so I can sign them as soon as possible."