What Quad Cities legislators are saying about Illinois' SAFE-T Act being ruled constitutional

The court ruled that the act's provision on cash bail did not violate the state's constitution, therefore, the halt on the law will be lifted in September.

MOLINE, Ill. — Law enforcement officials on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities are expressing their opinions about the Illinois Supreme Court's ruling on the SAFE-T Act Tuesday morning.

The court ruled that the act's provision on cash bail did not violate the state's constitution, therefore, the halt on the law be lifted 60 days after Tuesday's opinion, on Sept. 18, 2023. The ruling overturns a Kankakee County judge's opinion from December that the law violated the constitution's provision that "all person shall be available by sufficient sureties."

“I’m pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail. We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail," said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement from Tuesday morning. "My thanks to Attorney General Raoul’s office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”

Below is a look at the reactions from Quad Cities leaders across the board. News 8 will update this story as we receive more statements from officials.

State representatives & senators

Rep. Tony McCombie (House Republican Leader, Savanna)

“Politically compelled public policy has never been in the best interest of the people. The liberal court’s decision today is not surprising, and this decision will undoubtedly hurt families and businesses around the state. Anyone that is familiar with the court system knows that this is not about the ability whether an offender can post bail, but a progressive movement to decriminalize crime and promote an environment for repeat offenders.

"This policy is not about bail reform, but about elevating criminals. The Illinois House Republicans will join families around the state to bring light to the failings of the liberal imbalance of the General Assembly. We know there is an approach to address comprehensive criminal justice reform, but that must start with offenders being held accountable for the crimes they commit.

"I look forward to working with victim advocates and our law enforcement partners to bring forth changes that ensure safe neighborhoods, thriving business districts and most importantly protect victims of crime.”

Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb)

“I am extremely disappointed, but not surprised, by today’s Supreme Court ruling. The so-called ‘SAFE-T’ Act is a pro-criminal, anti-police law passed by Democrats in a lame-duck General Assembly, which has now been upheld by a partisan vote of the Illinois Supreme Court.

“The Pretrial Fairness Act and the elimination of cash bail will result in violent criminals being released back onto our streets. This makes a mockery of our criminal justice system and will lead to a revolving door of dangerous criminals in and out of jail.

“Despite the Democrats’ SAFE-T being amended three different times since it was passed in January 2021, it has done nothing to reduce violent crime affecting neighborhoods across our state. Murders, shootings, armed robberies, and carjackings have gone through the roof as a result of this soft-on-crime, anti-police law being passed and upheld by Democrat majorities.

“It’s time to fix this mess and restore law and order in Illinois. We must strike a balance between keeping our neighborhoods safe, protecting our rights, protecting victims of crime, and respecting our police and law enforcement officers.”

Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport)

“I am disappointed with the partisan Supreme Court’s ruling because the Legislature did indeed infringe upon the rights and responsibilities of the judicial branch of government when they stripped away judges’ abilities to set cash bail.

“The Democrat Party has enacted the most radical soft-on-crime policies in the country, and nobody in this state will be immune from the consequences. This pro-criminal brand of justice will put many criminals back on the streets within hours of a serious arrest. Crime victims and Illinois families will continue to feel less safe, and the State of Illinois will continue to grab national headlines for its growing crime rates.”

Rep. Neil Anderson (R-Aledo)

“While today’s ruling severely jeopardizes the safety of Illinois’ residents, it should come as no surprise that the highly political Illinois Supreme Court upheld this extremely dangerous and flawed law. In fact, the Democratic Majority just gerrymandered this very court to ensure it would consistently rule in their favor. Unfortunately, the people of Illinois are left with an ill-conceived law that puts the public at risk and fails to heed the warnings of law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges from all across the state, who have all spoken out against the negative impacts the SAFE-T Act will have on our communities. This is a sad day for our state.”

Rep. Brad Fritts (R-Dixon)

“I am deeply disturbed by today’s ruling made by the Illinois Supreme Court in favor of the SAFE-T Act. This ruling is just another step in the wrong direction for Illinois. Progressive Democrats continue to push failed, pro-criminal legislation onto the people of Illinois without regard for their safety. These soft-on-crime policies continue to prioritize the wants of criminals over the needs of our communities. We will now be the first in the nation to utilize no-cash bail, all while our state’s crime rate remains one of the highest in the country.

“Further, I stand behind the law enforcement officers who have continually spoken out against the SAFE-T Act. After their effort to defund the police failed, woke progressives are now attempting to handcuff law enforcement by making their jobs as challenging as possible. This no-cash bail policy ensures that police will continue to arrest the same offenders over and over again, therefore putting their lives in further danger and wasting more taxpayer dollars.

“I condemn this vile attempt by the Democratic majority to override the Constitution in favor of political social policies aimed at destroying what is left of Illinois.”

Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria)

"Today’s ruling to uphold the SAFE-T Act is a great disappointment for reducing crime and supporting public safety in Illinois. When this legislation was proposed in 2021, I watched Democrats use inappropriate maneuvers and lame duck tactics to pass a flawed bill. Now Democrats have flexed their judicial gerrymandering to deliver a court ruling in their favor. Madigan’s Court delivered one final favor to their political godfather. This is a terrible outcome for the people of Illinois. We must redouble efforts to empower citizens to rid our government of corruption and unethical deal-making."

State Senator Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills)

"Without question, today’s ruling is both a disappointment and a step backwards in terms of protecting victims and their rights. This complete rewriting of our state’s criminal justice system once again follows the Majority Party’s trend of putting criminals above law enforcement and our overall public safety.

“Sweeping legislation like this limits judges’ ability to make decisions and exercise necessary discretion based on the facts of the case before them. Our state as a whole will be far less safe once the SAFE-T Act takes full effect.”

Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island)

“The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that whether you’re held in custody shouldn’t depend on how wealthy you are. Instead, in Illinois, dangerous suspects will no longer be able to buy their way out of jail. I am committed to working with our local State’s Attorneys and courts in implementing the law over the next several months, monitoring and evaluating its effectiveness, and making commonsense adjustments where necessary, as we have already done over the past two years.”

Law enforcement

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court confirms Illinois’ status as the state of lawlessness and disorder. The court ignored the pleas of nearly every prosecutor in the state of Illinois, Democrat and Republican, that the elimination of cash bail will put dangerous criminals back on the street, instead of keeping them in jail or forcing them to post cash bail as they await trial. Many of those offenders will commit crimes again within hours of their release.

"And who will have to arrest those offenders again and again? The police officers whose jobs have been made immeasurably more difficult by all of the new anti-law enforcement measures that are in place. Today’s ruling is a slap in the face to those who enforce our laws and the people those laws are supposed to protect.”

Moline Police Department

"The Moline Police Department was prepared to adjust to the terms of the SAFE-T Act back on January 1, 2023 when the law was originally set to go into effect. We will collaborate with the Sheriff and States Attorney to ensure we meet the new date for implementation."

East Moline Police Department — Chief Jeff Ramsey

"We will follow the law as required and work with our States Attorney to handle things properly."