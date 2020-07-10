Trump Shop pops up in Davenport

The pop-up Trump Shop will be open until Election Day.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There's now a store in Davenport where people can stock up for the election. It sells all kinds of thing to support President Donald Trump. The Trump Shop sits off Kimberly Road with plenty of flags marking it's spot.

"Well when we heard about it, we were like "well you got to be kidding"," says customer Sharon Kieffert.

"In all the presidents we've had I've never know of stores like this to happen," says Michael Beham, a Trump supporter.

It has everything to fill your house and wardrobe: feather dusters, watches, hats, wine glasses, even a toilet brush.

"Well that's for draining the swamp," says John Joyce, the store's lone employee. He's from South Carolina and was asked by a Florida company to open a Trump Shop in Davenport, which is one of several across the country.

"Good friend of mine said "I got a store open, would you like to come and work?" and I said "Hey, I've never been to Iowa.""

Whether it's punching pens or a stress ball, Joyce says customers buy it all.

"Oh we got a banner and a couple of pins and you got a hat," says Kieffert.

"It's a little bit of everything, but flags are the most," says Joyce. "I look at a flag as a way to speak your mind without saying a word."