Still haven't registered to vote? Iowa and Illinois offer Election Day registration

About 1.6 million residents of Iowa and Illinois are eligible to register and vote in-person on Election Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Expanded early voting and vote-by-mail operations in Iowa and Illinois have put both states on the path toward shattering voter participation rates of previous election years.

But according to Debra Cleaver, CEO and Founder of the nonprofit organization VoteAmerica, 13.4 million eligible but unregistered voters can also cast a ballot on November 3rd thanks to election day registration.

"There are 1.3 million people who can register and vote on election day in Illinois and there are 350,000 people who can in Iowa," Cleaver said. "That is significant. That's 1.6 million people total who aren't registered to vote yet who can register to vote on election day and cast a ballot."

Iowa and Illinois are among 20 states that allow election day registration. Requirements are similar in the two states; voters need to present two forms of ID, or one form of ID and some proof of residence, like a piece of mail.

"It’s important for people to know that it’s never too late until 9:01, Tuesday evening, November 3rd to vote in Iowa," said Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz.

Scott County, Iowa voting locations are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

"You can still register to vote," said Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney. "We will have a deputy registrar at all 37 of our vote centers."