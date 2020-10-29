x
State, federal officials hold press conference on Iowa's election security

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, along with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and FBI, spoke Thursday.
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Top Iowa election and security officials held a press conference Thursday to discuss top election cybersecurity topics and efforts the state is taking to "protect the integrity of the vote and the safety of voters and poll workers."

Individuals who attended included:

  • Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate
  • Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joyce Flinn
  • Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens
  • FBI agent Gene Kowel
  • Secretary of State’s Chief Cybersecurity Officer Jeff Franklin
  • Phil Kirk, Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Gen. Shawn Ford from the Iowa National Guard

The press conference was held at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

