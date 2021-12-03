After 14 years as Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Mortiz decides 'It's time to retire'

The Scott County Auditor provided more insight into her retirement decision, after announcing that she was stepping down.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — The Scott County Auditor provided more insight into her retirement decision, after announcing in March 2021 that she was stepping down.

Roxanna Moritz said she and her staff received threats during early voting, saying one person threatened to burn down the building they work in.

Moritz said her office also received calls from the public that were filled with profanities from people complaining about the election process. She said the lack of county board support made it harder for her office to operate properly. She also said recently-passed Iowa voting changes added to the mix.

"So as we've seen every four years we see ourselves slowing down physically and mentally," said Moritz. "So, people often say you know when it's time to retire. It's time to retire."

News 8 reached out to the county board for comment, but they have not returned our requests.