DUI convictions stay on your record for life in Illinois; lawmaker pushes for record sealing on certain conditions

Representative Tony McCombie describes this measure as a bill of second chances.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — "There's two things that you cannot expunge in Illinois, and that is domestic violence and DIUs. So if you had a DUI 20 years ago, 30 years ago, you can never get rid of it," said Representative Tony McCombie, as she introduced a bill regarding DUI sealing.

A bill regarding DUI sealing was approved by the Judiciary Criminal Committee on Friday, March 19, after being first introduced by Representative McCombie.

House Bill 3934 is a bill about second chances, as McCombie puts it. It would allow DUI charges to be sealed, not expunged, if the following criteria are met:

The person has not already been convicted of or been placed on supervision for DUI

10 or more years have passed since the end of the person's sentence

The DUI incident did not proximately cause death or personal injury to someone or damage someone's property

There is no other misdemeanor or felony driving charge on the person's record

A judge can confirm that a plea agreement wasn't previously made on a lesser charge other than a DUI and that the person hadn't previously committed a DUI under the Illinois Vehicle Code or a similar ordinance

For situations where someone, like an employer, would need to see a potential worker's full driving record, the sealing allows case-by-case visibility.