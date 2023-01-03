GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won't seek reelection

The 43-year-old joins a small but growing list of Republican Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Capitol attack, announced Friday, Oct. 29 he would not seek reelection next year.

The U.S. Air Force veteran, who has represented Illinois' 16th Congressional District, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach the former president on the charge on inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Kinzinger was first elected to District 16 in 2013. Prior to that, he represented District 11, from 2011 to 2013.