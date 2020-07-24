6 downstate Illinois counties sue over COVID-19 restrictions

The counties are looking for the courts to declare that there is no public health emergency as defined the Illlinois Public Health Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Residents in six central and southern Illinois counties filed lawsuits Thursday against state-ordered restrictions on social interaction prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actions taken in Bond, Clay, Clinton, Edgar, Richland and Sangamon counties seek court orders declaring there is no public health emergency as defined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Public Health Department.

Springfield, the state capital, is in Sangamon County. Plaintiffs in each case seek injunctions against Pritzker's disaster declaration which restricts public interaction to slow transmission of the virus.