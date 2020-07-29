Pleasant Valley students will return to school with a hybrid learning model

At the special school board meeting Thursday, July 29, the Pleasant Valley School Board voted unanimously to return to school in a hybrid model.

PLEASANT VALLEY, Ill. — At a special meeting held Thursday, July 29, the Pleasant Valley school board voted unanimously to return to school with a hybrid model and require face coverings for all students and staff members.

"We will continue to assess the learning model through Monday, October 26th, when PV administrators and school board members will re-evaluate public health status."

The district says a handbook will be released on Friday, July 31 with an updated attendance verification form that all families must complete.

The planned "Hybrid Learning Model" divides students into two groups.

Group A will attend school on Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday.

Group B will attend school Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.

On the at-home day, students will be online practicing skills, completing assignments, and preparing for the next day of onsite instruction.