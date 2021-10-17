x
One dead in Davenport Shooting Sunday Morning

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Samuel Wires of Davenport.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police responded to Deja Vu ( 5220 Grand Avenue) early Sunday morning, when police arrived they say officers heard gun shots.

Police say they found one gunshot victim. Medics then arrived and transported the person to Genesis East where the man was pronounced dead. The person who died has been identified as 35-year-old Samuel Wires of Davenport. 

Detectives continue to investigate this incident. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at "qccrimestoppers.com".