DAVENPORT, Iowa — When you live in the same house your entire life you might come across some surprises.

"He's probably pretty mad at me right now," said Jeno Berta.

Berta organized Saturday's surprise for his friend, J.P. Whitaker.

Whitaker fought in the Korean War in the 3rd Infantry Division. The 92-year-old now suffers from Alzheimer's, Berta said.

"And as happens, things accumulated, and JP's health required that he not climb stairs," Berta said.

So, Whitaker stayed in an assisted living facility for several months while his home was renovated. Berta said the home was converted for first-floor only living. Whitaker returned home on November 5th, Berta said.

"But, there was one thing missing," Berta said. "This flagpole."

That final touch prompted a stop from Lt. Gen. Thomas James. Gen. James is the top commanding officer of First Army, based out of the Rock Island Arsenal. Gen. James also served in the 3rd Infantry Division, the same division as Whitaker.

"It's very special for us to recognize him for his service," Gen. James said.

Gen. James presented Whitaker with an American flag, accompanied by a certificate and 3rd Infantry Division patch.

"We flew it over our headquarters on Rock Island, and First Army headquarters for him," Gen. James, said.

That flag now flies proudly in Whitaker's front yard, after being raised by General James and his staff.

"I think it's great," Whitaker said. "Everybody should have one in front of their houses and show the strength of the United States."

And Berta, who has known Whitaker for about 40 years, is left nothing short of grateful.

"I mean think about General James, think about how busy this guy is," Berta said. "He's traveling all the time. This is one of his few days off. He's here."

He's filled with gratitude that part of J.P. Whitaker's legacy is flying high.

"He's an American hero," Berta said of Whitaker.