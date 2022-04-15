Bustos calls Putin 'Kremlin Gremlin' in statement about Russia's sanctions

U.S. Representatives for the Quad Cities had some choice words about the sanctions placed on them Wednesday.

MOLINE, Ill. — U.S. Representatives for the Quad Cities area aren't mincing words after Russia imposed sanctions on them and 325 other House members earlier this week.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, translated from Russian to English, says these sanctions are in response to the latest restrictions placed by the Biden administration.

Reps. Cheri Bustos (IL-D), Ashley Hinson (IA-01) and Marianette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) have all released statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here's Bustos' official response from Friday:

"Hey there Kremlin Gremlin,

"This week, I learned I've been officially sanctioned by the Russian Foreign Ministry for my support for freedom, democracy and the Ukrainian people.

"I don’t know how I will ever recover from this devastating blow.

"While these sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections, I am deeply saddened that I will no longer have the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow.

"But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall.

"XOXO,

Cheri"

Across the Mississippi, Hinson and Miller-Meeks also gave their thoughts on the sanctions.

Hinson released the following statement on Wednesday:

“This is [a] badge of honor, but it is laughable that Putin thinks these sanctions will even slightly deter our efforts to defeat him and support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

"Putin is an autocratic thug and a war criminal—I'll continue to do everything in my power to cut him and his cronies off at the knees and ensure Ukraine has the resources necessary to send Putin into retreat.”

Miller-Meeks' statement was released on Thursday:

“I will not bow down to the thugs in Moscow. The invasion of Ukraine violates international law and cannot go unpunished. I am proud to stand with the people of Ukraine and I am inspired by their bravery and will to fight for their country. I will continue to work with all of my colleagues to hold Russia, Putin, and his cronies accountable for their war crimes against the people of Ukraine.”