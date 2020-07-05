Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic

Neiman Marcus is the first department store to file for bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, becoming the first department store to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced most businesses across the country to close down.

The retailer said it plans to undergo a financial restructuring, while substantially reducing its debt load.

It is now the second major retailer to file for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, following fashion brand J.Crew's filing earlier this week.

A number of other major retailers may have to follow suit in the near future.

Gap Inc. has warned it is running out of cash and is looking for an infusion and J.C. Penney is facing problems as well.

Neiman Marcus Group Chief Executive Officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck said in a statement that the company had been making progress toward long-term profitability and sustainable growth before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

"However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business," van Raemdonck said.

The new coronavirus forced the Dallas-based retailer to close all 43 of its stores in March, the New York Times reported. The company said Thursday that the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process will not impact the timing of store re-openings.