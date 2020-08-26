Reports: Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Orlando to protest Jacob Blake shooting

As a protest of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, ESPN and The Athletic report the Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting Wednesday's playoff game.

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly decided to boycott Game 5 of their opening round playoff series against the Orlando Magic over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

News outlets report that the Bucks decided they would not play Wednesday as a way to protest the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

ESPN and The Athletic report that according to sources, the Milwaukee players formalized the decision pregame. While Orlando's team appeared to want to play, they eventually returned to their locker room. The Magic had been out on the court warming up, however the Bucks still had not emerged by game time.

The boycott was all but certain when the Orlando players left the court moments before tip-off.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that top NBA executives had been outside Milwaukee's locker room as word of a possible boycott spread.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets are also planning to boycott their Game 5 Wednesday, which was set to start after the Bucks-Magic.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have been discussing whether to play their first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday.

Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020