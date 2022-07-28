JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion

Now that the deal has been announced, federal regulators are likely to get involved. The Biden administration has indicated a distaste for corporate mergers.

NEW YORK — JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion in a deal that would create the nation's fifth largest airline if approved by U.S. regulators.

The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart. Spirit had recommended its shareholders approve a lower offer from Frontier, saying that antitrust regulators are more likely to reject the bid from JetBlue.

The bidding war began when JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes decided that he could not sit back and watch Frontier and Spirit become bigger than his airline. On April 5, JetBlue started a bidding war with Frontier by announcing its own plan to take over Spirit.

JetBlue figured that buying Spirit was the best way it could quickly add planes and pilots and break out of the second tier of U.S. airlines. JetBlue argued that it would help consumers too, by driving down fares more effectively than Frontier and Spirit.

New York-based JetBlue mounted a furious campaign to convince Spirit shareholders to reject the Frontier offer. It worked — forcing Spirit’s board to postpone a vote on the Frontier proposal four times. In July, Frontier CEO Barry Biffle admitted his side was losing badly.

The decision by Spirit and Frontier to terminate their deal was announced while Spirit shareholders were still voting on the proposal. It was apparent that despite the support of Spirit's board, shareholders were prepared to reject the Frontier deal.

The Frontier offer was worth more than $2.6 billion in cash and stock, far short of JetBlue's all-cash bid of $3.7 billion. By the time the JetBlue deal was finalized, that number had increased slightly to $3.8 billion.

The combined airline would have a fleet of 458 aircraft. That number would make the newly combined company the fifth-largest airline in the U.S., although it would be still quite a bit smaller than American, United, Delta and Southwest.

The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes.

Now that the deal has been announced, federal regulators are likely to get involved.

The Biden administration was always likely to take a close look at any deal involving major airlines. The president and his top antitrust official in the Justice Department have both indicated a dislike for corporate mergers.