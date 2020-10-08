Fire damages upstate New York home of celebrity chef Rachael Ray

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Police confirmed that a major house fire damaged a home Sunday night in Lake Luzerne, New York which belongs to television personality Rachael Ray.
According to a statement from Ray representative Charlie Dougiell, "Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent."
According to multiple reports, the Lake Luzerne home is where Ray has been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk show during the coronavirus pandemic.