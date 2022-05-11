Ellen DeGeneres' first-ever guest will appear on her talk show's final episode

The lineup of guests for the final episodes of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been revealed.

WASHINGTON — Ellen DeGeneres will be welcoming back some fan favorites, A-list celebrities and her first-ever guest to help wrap up the 19-year run of her daytime talk show.

The series finale of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which was filmed at the end of April, will air on Thursday, May 26.

The celebrities that'll appear during the last weeks of her talk show's 19th and final season include: Zac Efron, Kate McKinnon, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Luke Bryan, Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, and Bruno Mars.

British cousins Sophia Grace and Rose, who made frequent appearances on the show after their viral cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" in 2011, will return for one last appearance as well.

Jennifer Aniston, who was the very first guest when the show debuted in 2003, will appear on the final episode. Billie Eilish will also be on the series finale, as will P!nk, who wrote the show's theme song.

During an interview last Fall, DeGeneres told the Associated Press that she had sought a consult with Oprah on the talk-show afterlife.

Thank you to everyone who is celebrating my final season with me.❤️ pic.twitter.com/3pHMxpTdZN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2022

“I talked to Oprah, for sure," DeGeneres said at the time. "She gets it more than anybody on what this is like to do every single day. And her advice to me is to not make any decisions at all for a little while, just take a break and really think about the next move.”

The end of DeGeneres' talk show comes two years after allegations surfaced that the show was a toxic and dysfunctional workplace.

Three of the show's producers exited amid claims of an environment that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks. DeGeneres, who made an on-air apology for “things that shouldn't have happened,” also defended herself as being the same genuine person — if an imperfect one — on- and off-camera.

After the series finale, repeats, compilation shows and guest host shows will continue to air for the next few months.