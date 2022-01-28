Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit to city

The bridge collapse occurred just hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh to discuss the infrastructure bill.

WASHINGTON — A bridge collapsed early Friday morning in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue people from a dangling bus.

The incident came just a few hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law, which includes funding for bridges.

Three or four vehicles, including a Port Authority bus, were on the snow-covered bridge, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, when it collapsed shortly before 7 a.m. Eastern, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said at a press conference.

Chief Jones said three people were taken to the hospital, but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. In total, he said there were 10 minor injuries, which included injuries suffered by first responders.

Officials said there does not appear to be any fatalities, but crews are still working to make sure no one was underneath the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said a gas line was cut during the collapse, which led to a strong smell of natural gas in the area.

“We could have had some significant injuries,” Gainey told reporters at a press conference.

BREAKING: A bridge along Forbes Avenue near Frick Park has collapsed. (📷: Jeremy Habowski) https://t.co/tBmXgKOsnM pic.twitter.com/QebLGfSRa9 — KDKA (@KDKA) January 28, 2022

When asked by reporters about this bridge collapse occurring on the same day that Biden visits the city to discuss the infrastructure law, Pittsburgh's mayor said it "is critical that we get this funding." He added that the bridge was last inspected in Sept. 2021.

In a statement, the White House said Biden would proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh.

“Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," the statement said. “The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time."