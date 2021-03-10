Women Protest in Rock Island to fight against Abortion Laws

Hundreds of women rallied in Rock Island Saturday afternoon to protest strict abortion laws passed in Texas.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Hundreds of women protested against abortion laws during a local Women's March Saturday, Oct. 2.

"When we're having somebody, the government for example, telling us what we can and cannot do, it's a violation of our personal space, and safety," said Chevis Krull, Rally Attendee.

Protesters say this year's rally was significant after Texas passed strict abortion laws in September.

Women at the protest say the government has no right to make personal health choices.

"Ending the criminalization of pregnancy, abortion and all aspects of reproduction is essential to affirming the right to reproductive and body autonomy," said Mayor Sageetha Rayapati, Moline Mayor.

Speakers and protesters voiced that women have different circumstances where an abortion should be considered.

"It is a deeply personal decision. And most of the time it's made under the most difficult circumstances," said Ann Hochhausen, Rally Attendee.

"I've worked with, as children as young as eleven who have been victimized and sexually abused, to the point where they did get pregnant and so their circumstances at eleven is completely different than the circumstances that I may have as a white privileged woman who has the means to, you know afford a child," said Krull.

Along with the right to abortion, protesters demanded quality and affordable health care for all.

"We must rally together for a world where abortion must be accessible and affordable to all people," said Bonnie Ballard, President of NAACP Rock Island County.

One woman says she fears what will come if the government continues to restrict abortions.

"Women will die, children will die. We don't see the long term effects, you know abortions will continue, they'll just continue unsafely and behind closed doors," said Krull.

Another message during the protest was a push for women to take political office.