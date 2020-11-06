Whiteside County Jail inmate dies during medical emergency

Prolonged CPR could not save the inmate in time to make it to the hospital.

The Whiteside County Jail released a statement regard an inmate that died during a medical emergency in their custody in the afternoon on Wednesday, June 10th.

Officials say that deputies responded to the cell of a 50-year-old male inmate at about 4:35 p.m., noting that he was unresponsive and not breathing.

Deputies initiated CPR on the man while waiting for medical personnel to arrive in an ambulance.

CPR was performed on the inmate through his transferal to the ambulance after it arrived, but the first responders were unable to resuscitate the inmate.

Whiteside County Jail was locked down for a period of time during and after the emergency. Illinois State Police have been contacted to help investigate the inmate's death.