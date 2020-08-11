Veterans Day 2020 deals and freebies in the Quad Cities

Businesses are gearing up and celebrating Veterans Day by offering deals and freebies to the men and women who have served.
Have a deal for the list we haven't included yet? Email us at newsr@wqad.com or by sending us a message on Facebook.
7-Eleven: Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.
Applebee’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.
Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings: All day long on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
Casey’s General Store: Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day across its more than 2,200 locations. In addition, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and two-liter Pepsi brand drink, up to $50,000 total.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2020.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: During Military Family Appreciation, Month Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On 11/11, veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.
Bettendorf Transit: The service is offering veterans free fixed-route rides from Monday, November 9 to Saturday, November 14.
Dunkin’ Donuts: On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
Ellie's Coffee Cafe: The Geneseo-based coffee shop is offering veterans a free cup of Ellie's Straight Up Coffee on Wednesday, November 11. Also, the first 48 veterans that visit will receive a complimentary American flag-shape cookie.
Extreme Clean Car Wash: The car wash service is offering veterans free washes at all of its locations on Wednesday, November 11.
Golden Corral: From November 1 – November 30, 2020, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage. The promotional card can be used Monday – Thursday after 11am from November 1 – May 31, 2021. One promotional card per person.
Hy-Vee: Enjoy a free curbside pickup breakfast for veterans and active military members November 11, 2020 from 6 – 10 a.m.
IHOP: All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.
Little Caesars Pizza: On Wednesday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Outback Steakhouse: This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.
Red Lobster: On Wednesday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.
Red Robin: All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries in honor of Veterans Day. For 2020, to reduce crowding, this offer is available Nov. 12 – Nov. 30.
Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.
Taco John’s: On Wednesday, Nov. 11, all active, reserve, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military can get a free small Beef #1 Combo Meal who redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App.
Texas Roadhouse: The restaurant is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.
Wendy’s: Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.