Unsanctioned picketing to be held at John Deere headquarters Monday

The picket will include UAW members, although, it is not sanctioned by the union. Members of the community are also invited to attend.

MOLINE, Ill. — An unsanctioned picketing event will be held at John Deere's headquarters in Moline on Monday, November 8th. The first informational picket was held in September, that was before the most recent contract expired.

As the strike of UAW members with John Deere continues into it's 26th day, members of the Union and community are looking to push for more awareness.

The picketing happening Monday is protected under section 7 of the National Labor Relations act, "The right to self organize and engage in concerted activity." Though, there are a few key differences between regular strike duty and this picket. Monday's event will be a "MYOS" Make your own sign event. That is something union workers on regular strike duty cannot do.

News 8 spoke to the informational picket's organizer, a John Deere worker from Waterloo, Iowa, who says this will be a formal picket. "We are going to be able to unite this local [union]. This isn't about politics, it is about doing what is right and we deserve a better future. Our union is stronger than ever and everyone will know that by our membership's actions come Monday." Said Shannon Olsson, picket organizer.

Organizers are stressing the importance of remaining respectful during Monday's picket. Organizers are asking everyone to keep signs clean and respectful, and not to block traffic or cause and disturbances that may shut the event down.