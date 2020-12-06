Two people injured by gunsfire in separate Davenport shootings early Friday

Police did not say if they thought the two incidents were connected.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two separate shots fired incidents early in the morning on Friday, June 12th in Davenport saw two people being injured by gunfire.

In the first incident, Davenport Police responded to the area of West 15th Street and Brady Street at about 1:15 a.m. following a shots fired call. Officers searched the area and found shell casings littering the intersection.

As the early investigation was underway, Rock Island's Trinity Hospital informed the Police Department that a juvenile man had walked into the Emergency Department with gunshot wounds and had said that he sustained the wounds at the location the officers responded to. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

In the second incident just over an hour later at 2:23 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive after a disturbance call that also included fire shots. Initial investigation found a man injured by a gunshot, as well as a spent casing in the street. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Both cases are still under investigation. Police did not say if the two shootings had any connection.