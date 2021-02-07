THIS WEEK: Iowa's fight to be first

Iowa's Democratic Chair faces another fight to the state's "first in the nation" caucus

AMES, Iowa — Nevada is ready to gamble.

The place known for bluffs is challenging Iowa and New Hampshire for the political pot of gold: hosting the first contest in the 2024 elections.

"The move by other states to move ahead in the calendar is nothing new, it happens every four years when the calendar comes out," said Iowa State Rep. Ross Wilburn of Ames, the Iowa Democratic Party chair.

Nevada’s changes means the state will no longer have a party-run, in-person caucus. Instead, it will be a primary election run by the government.

The new Nevada law also moves its new primary to the first Tuesday in February in a presidential election year.

"We're having important meetings with the DNC (Democratic National Committee)," said Wilburn.

"Our team is working hard to make sure Iowans continue to have a voice during this important process."

You can hear our entire interview with State Rep. Ross Wilburn, the Iowa Democratic Party Chair in our THE CITIES PODCAST.

For the candidates in 2020, Nevada proved convincingly it has become something Iowa and New Hampshire are not: racially diverse.

29% of the population is Hispanic, 10% is Black.

"You're talking and you're looking at an African American who is the chairperson of the Iowa Democratic Party," Wilburn countered.

"It's unfortunate the narrative that there's no diversity in Iowa."

Iowa won't be fighting alone.

New Hampshire is also prepared to challenge any state that tries to go before its primary.

In a bit of snark, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu vowed that the New Hampshire presidential primary will remain first in the nation.

"Whatever happens in Nevada stays in Nevada," said Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican.

And Iowa Republicans are also making sure they can protect the Iowa Caucus.

"While Democrats and Republicans may not agree on much here in Iowa, we're both agreed on, going back to the Caucus, and first in the nation caucus, that's one area where we are in support." said Wilburn.