The Humane Society of Scott County Receives Funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet presented a check of $440 to the Humane Society of Scott County.

Located at 2802 West Central Park Avenue in Davenport, IA, the Humane Society of Scott County firmly believes in the sanctity of life for every animal. Receiving animals from community strays, transfers from partner organizations, owner surrenders and more, the no-kill shelter works to provide safety, reduce suffering and perhaps most importantly, provide lifelong homes for all animals. The Humane Society of Scott County services include adoption, animal control, return to owner, youth education and more.

