Man's best friend: Service dog alerts owner, both escape Davenport fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Man's best friend can also sometimes save a life. 

There were no injuries after a service dog alerted its owner of a fire in a Davenport structure Thursday night. 

The Davenport Fire Department (DFD) responded to Rustic Ridge Mobile Homes at 3010 West 49th Street around 11:45 p.m. March 4, 2021 finding a structure fully engulfed in flames. 

Dispatch notified crews before arriving that the occupant escaped the residence as his service dog alerted him to the fire, a statement from DFD said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

