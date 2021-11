The text claims to be selling a limited edition t-shirt but the Fire Department says they are "not affiliated with this in any form."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department is warning residents of a texting scam that they may have received recently.

The text message claims to be selling "limited edition" Davenport Fire Department t-shirts and to click a link to purchase one.

The department confirms that they are NOT sending these texts and is not selling t-shirts.

They advise to not click on the link if you get one of those messages.