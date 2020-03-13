Savanna police alerted of found skeletal remains, analaysis underway

The department was notified of the remains' discovery in late February.

SAVANNA, Ill. — The Savanna Police Department is investigating a a human skeleton that was found in a bog in late February, they released in a statement on their Facebook page.

The department says it was notified of the remains by a man out searching for antler sheds on February 29th. The remains were located in a swampy bog area that is owned by the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

It is not known how long the remains were there, and there is no immediate knowledge of who they might belong to, as there are no people in the immediate Savanna area that are known to be missing.

On March 9th, Illinois Crime Scene Investigation was able to complete the excavation of the remains through poor weather and land conditions and send them to Loyola University to be examined by a forensic scientist. They DNA recovery will allow the skeleton to be identified, although the process may take several months.