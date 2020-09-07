One person displaced after Rock Island high rise fire

An out of control stove fire led to an apartment evacuation that left one person without their home.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One Rock Island resident was forced out of their home after an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Rock Island Fire Department.

RIFD responded to the 10th floor of Two Rivers Point in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 8 to fight a sudden, accidental fire.

Crews evacuated several residents of the floor and then contained the blaze to a single apartment, before successfully putting it out.

One resident was displaced as a result of the fire, but the rest were moved back in after the lingering smoke was cleared.