Quad Cities housing market booms after pandemic

Realtors just cant keep up with the sudden increase in demand of buyers.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — While the pandemic hit many industries with negative consequences, the 2021 season of the Quad Cities housing market is a rare exception.

"The demand is a lot higher this year, especially coming off of the pandemic," President of Ruhl and Ruhl Real Estate, Chris Beason said, "there's a lot of hesitation on moving last year. I think there's a lot of pent up demand from that.

The "Ruhl and Ruhl Real Estate" report found the number of available homes in the Iowa Quad Cities has less than half of the available numbers compared to this time last year.

Currently, the price for those homes are up 11 percent.

Now, the market can't keep up with the demand -- but the shortage is not necessarily due to inventory, but the ability to keep that inventory on the market.

"The properties are still coming on the market, actually an even faster rate than they were in comparison in the last couple of years. They're all just going very quickly."