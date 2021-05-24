Quad Cities first annual Technology and Products Demonstration Day

The demonstration shows off new gadgets to help clean up local water supplies.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The QCCA Wetlands Center hosted the very first "Quad Cities Water Technology and Products Demonstration Day" on Friday.

The demonstration was set to show off new products and gadgets that help maintain water supply. Something Streamside Systems Senior Environmental Scientist Dr. Anshu Singh, is determined to keep clean.

"[Streamside Systems] is expanding into the upper Mississippi River Basin. And the Quad Cites being the confluence of Rock River and Mississippi River, this is the perfect location for us," she said "And streamside system is all about solving the water quality problems."

Streamside System founder, Randy Decker, has about 80 patents on his name. Many of which, were featured at the demonstration in order to introduce the products to the community.



"We're out here to spread awareness of the environmental technologies that are available in this area."

Companies that share that same goal gathered at the QCCA Wetlands for the event. But, the Wetlands has not always been in the best shape to hold such an event.

Wetlands Coordinator, Dick Riddell said the area was once used as a dump.

"We had a giant commercial dumpster we completely filled full, somebody had dumped remodeled their whole bathrooms and dumped everything out here was a mess."

But after years of cleaning, QCCA Wetlands is back up and running.

This was the first water demonstration in the Quad Cities, but organizers certainly hope it was not the last.