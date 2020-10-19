Police: One dead after car crash in East Moline

One person is dead after a vehicle reportedly fleeing officers crashed into a utility pole in East Moline early Sunday morning.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — One person is dead after a vehicle reportedly fleeing police crashed into a utility pole in East Moline early Sunday morning.

East Moline Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Oct. 18, 2020 just after 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses told officers there were two males arguing with a female and forced her into a vehicle that left the area, according to a statement from Lt. Jason Kratt with the East Moline Police Department.

Police tried to stop a vehicle that matched a description given by the witnesses but it sped away from officers. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 3100 block of 7th Street.

There were two males and one female in the vehicle. The three people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries.

One person was declared dead at the hospital.

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.