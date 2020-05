On Monday, May 25, a car parade drove by Dave Varner's home to give him a well-deserved congratulations. He was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in March.

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man got a special visit from loved ones as he finished his final chemotherapy session.

