Crash kills Rock Island woman by KOA campground

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person was killed in a crash near KOA campground early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries around 12:00 a.m. Sunday along the 2300 block of 78th Avenue W. in Rock Island.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said a woman, 49, from Rock Island was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol was a factor surrounding the incident, but it's unknown to what extent.