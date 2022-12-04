Nearly two dozen students will leave for Texas next week, bringing with them their climbing, ball-launching, self-designed robot.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine High school Students are about to make a trip to Houston, Texas, next week, and they will be bringing an after-school project with them.

"Building something this complex and crazy in just 10 weeks is just an amazing sight," said senior Silas Hoffman.

Hoffman and about two dozen other Muscatine High School students are embracing the challenge the comes with building a robot.

Hoffman is in his sixth year on the robotics team, called Fire Island Robotics. He started on the team when he was in seventh grade in 2017.

"That was the first time we went to worlds," Hoffman said.

Now, the team is on its way to a second world competition.

It started with some creativity, and one winning design.

"It is a really big challenge," said Chris Hoffman, Silas's father and the robotics team's head coach.

Chris credit's the student's adaptability for this year's success.

"Imagine if you were a basketball player, football player, hockey player, baseball player, but every year the rules change completely and you have to start from square one," Chris said. "That’s the challenge these students have every year."

After building the robot and competing in regional competitions, most recently in Minneapolis over the weekend, the students are faced with yet another challenge.

"It is an expensive process," Chris said.

The registration fees for the world championship is $5,000, Chris said.

This is going to be… fire!!🔥🔥🔥 This weekend has truly been one to remember! We are so incredibly grateful for our... Posted by Fire Island Robotics FRC 6420 on Saturday, April 9, 2022

"It’s a 16 hour drive, going to take us at least four, five vehicles to pull it off, gas isn’t cheap right now," Chris said. "It’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 26 to 32 thousand dollars, somewhere in there."

But when the group arrives in just nine days, the real challenge begins.

"Everyone that we’re going to be competing against is gonna be a lot harder," Silas said.