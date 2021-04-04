Multiple fires break out in Quad Cities on Easter Sunday

We're watching one fire in Moline and another in East Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — A fire has broke out around 3pm in East Moline, Illinois this afternoon near 18th street. The East Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal, and Moline Fire Departments have all been called to help fight the flames. Firefighters appeared to be initially checking the gas line.

A second fire broke out around 3:45pm in Moline, Illinois at 4829 50th avenue. Neighbors in the area say it was a propane tank that caught fire, which is unconfirmed so far. The street is currently blocked off right now.