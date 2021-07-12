Vehicle that hit pole knocks power out to hundreds in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — An outage that knocked out power to hundreds of MidAmerican Energy customers was caused because of a vehicle that hit a power pole.
The outage impacted about 550 customers Monday afternoon, July 12. A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy confirmed all but four customers had their power restored by 3:50 p.m.
The customers impacted live north of the Rock River, near Interstate 74.
Crews were working to make repairs and clean up downed lines, said the spokesperson. Once this is done, the remaining four customers will be restored.