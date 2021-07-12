Vehicle that hit pole knocks power out to hundreds in Moline

The power was restored for most within an hour.

MOLINE, Ill. — An outage that knocked out power to hundreds of MidAmerican Energy customers was caused because of a vehicle that hit a power pole.

The outage impacted about 550 customers Monday afternoon, July 12. A spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy confirmed all but four customers had their power restored by 3:50 p.m.

The customers impacted live north of the Rock River, near Interstate 74.