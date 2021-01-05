No one was hurt in a large fire at a Quad Cities car dealership.
Coal Valley Fire Protection District Chief David Dunham says the fire started in the attic and spread to the roof just after 2:00 P.M. on May 1st, 2021.
It took crews several hours to put out the billowing flames and smoke on the windy Saturday. The fire was completely extinguished by 8:00 P.M.
Chief Dunham says a couple of cars both inside and outside Bastian's Auto Outlet were damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Crews from multiple area fire departments assisted, and the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.