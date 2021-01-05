Coal Valley Fire Protection District Chief David Dunham says a couple of cars both inside and outside Bastian's Auto Outlet were damaged.

No one was hurt in a large fire at a Quad Cities car dealership.

Coal Valley Fire Protection District Chief David Dunham says the fire started in the attic and spread to the roof just after 2:00 P.M. on May 1st, 2021.

It took crews several hours to put out the billowing flames and smoke on the windy Saturday. The fire was completely extinguished by 8:00 P.M.

Chief Dunham says a couple of cars both inside and outside Bastian's Auto Outlet were damaged, but no injuries were reported.