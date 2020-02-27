Lowe's hiring for 350 positions in QC area

Looking for a job? Lowe's is hiring.
Nationwide the home improvement company is hosting hiring events for seasonal spring needs. Several thousand full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are now open.
Lowe's in the Quad Cities region are hiring for around 350 positions, according to a statement from the company.
Lowe's of Rockford, Illinois is hosting open interviews on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
