Lowe's hiring for 350 positions in QC area

Looking for a job? Lowe's is hiring. In the Quad Cities region, the home improvement company is hiring around 350 positions.

Nationwide the home improvement company is hosting hiring events for seasonal spring needs. Several thousand full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are now open.

Lowe's in the Quad Cities region are hiring for around 350 positions, according to a statement from the company.

Lowe's of Rockford, Illinois is hosting open interviews on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.