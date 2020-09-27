The QC Rock Academy held a showcase concert Saturday night at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Some people have natural talent up on a stage. Katie Lampe is one of them.

"I think we all get pretty nervous, but once you get up there and you just start performing, you just get so happy and overwhelmed," Lampe said.

Lampe is the lead singer and a guitarist for her band, Strictly Business. At Saturday's concert, the band played both cover songs and an original. This came with so much anticipation.

"I'm extremely excited," Lampe said. "I couldn't sleep last night, I was so excited to perform. I just miss the feeling that I get when I'm up on stage in front of a bunch of people."

All that built up excitement, for a concert that may not have happened at all in 2020.

"Our student bands are finally getting able to do a show for the first time in about 9 months due to COVID," said Greg Hipskind, the owner of the QC Rock Academy.

Hipskind said the bands would usually play almost weekly throughout the summer months. But, that wasn't possible due to COVID-19.

"I'm very excited about this," Hipskind said. "I love this."

The concert featured six student bands and two soloist performances, all able to cheer on their friends for the first time in 2020.

"It's really nice to be brought together by something we all love," Lampe said.

That performance brought music to everyone's ears.