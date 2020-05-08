Gov. Reynolds to sign executive order on felon voting rights Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The executive order is one of the main demands of Black Lives Matter in Iowa. The governor committed to signing it back in June.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign an executive order granting voting rights to felons Wednesday morning.

The order is just one of the demands listed by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) group in Des Moines. BLM pressured the governor's administration to pass an order so felons are able to vote by this November.

Currently, Iowa is the only state in the United States with a blanket ban prohibiting convicted felons from voting for life. Reynolds, a Republican, committed to changing that on June 15.

This isn't the first time an Iowa governor has attempted to change felon voting laws in the state. In 2005, then-governor Tom Vilsack (D) signed an executive order to "restore voting rights to convicted felons who have completed their sentences."

Former governor Terry Branstad (R) reversed that order in 2011.

Live coverage of the signing can be viewed in the video player above starting at 11 a.m. or on the We Are Iowa Facebook page.